Historic Windmill pub in Parbold unveils new 1794 bar - lounge with sparkling launch night

People are being encouraged to call in and celebrate the official launch of the 1794 Bar - Lounge at The Windmill pub in Parbold on Friday, June 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic 18th Century pub, which has long been at the heart of the local community, welcomed back diners and visitors on 27th February after a substantial two-month renovation.

Since then, people have been asking - ‘what’s going on downstairs…?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners are now delighted to unveil the 1794 Bar - Lounge where visitors can enjoy delicious small plates; fine wine; cocktails; pizza; ale and spirits.

The Windmill pub in Parbold

Also on offer will be grazing boards; coffee; cake; afternoon tea; bottomless brunch and more.

This stylish new space can be booked to host private events, depending on availability.

Mikhail Hotel And Leisure Group Chairman Andrew Mikhail said: “Lots of customers have been chatting with us over the past few months, asking what’s happening with this space - we’ve been busy creating something really special, that we know they’ll all love!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love to invite everyone to come and join us for the official launch night at our 1794 Bar - Lounge, when you can enjoy some fabulous live music.

The Windmill pub in Parbold

“Add it to your diary and come and join us for a great evening!

“We chose the name 1794 because that’s the year this magnificent pub opened, and we want to celebrate its remarkable heritage as a pillar of our community.

“The Windmill has been a huge success since we carried out our extensive refurbishment earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not stopping here. We have some more exciting plans to reveal this June and July, including a New Menu launch and some brilliant events taking place this summer.

“We’re proud to maintain The Windmill at the heart of our community, and we have enjoyed hearing what people think of the new look and the new updated offering.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you at the 1794!”

Families have been giving lots of positive feedback since the relaunch of The Windmill in February, which will influence more to come.

Improvements already introduced include the delicious new breakfast menu which is available for the first time with a delicious range of breakfast and brunch options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Windmill is open until late seven days a week and remains a very traditional English pub, with a bar serving wine and cocktails.

Sit back and savour delicious afternoon teas, bottomless brunches and more.

It’s the perfect venue for events such as baby showers, birthdays and family celebrations.

Mikhail Hotel And Leisure Group vowed to make The Windmill “a very special place” after acquiring the venue last year.

Mikhail Group already has an impressive track record of restoring and elevating quality venues in the North West including in Liverpool, Southport and St Helens.