Warriors Skip Hire, a family-run venture launched by Gareth and his dad Damian, started last month after the idea came about in a pub.The former England and Great Britain international put plans in place and spoke to people in the industry after his previous efforts to move on from playing rugby failed to fulfil his appetite.He said: “Me and my dad had a chat and have gone together on it. Like a family thing.“I spoke to a few people who do it and its just gone from there to be fair.“We started off pretty small but it’s doing well. It’s only been going since Monday but we seem to be doing alright through word of mouth and Facebook.“It’s local, it’s based around Wigan Warriors because I’ve played for Wigan since I was a kid so it’s like a Wigan thing.”Warriors Skip Hire offer two, four, six and eight-yard skips throughout Wigan and the surrounding area – they’re even coated in the iconic cherry and white. At the moment you can find them on Facebook or Instagram, but Gareth added that there is a website coming soon too.