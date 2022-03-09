Former Wigan rugby star Hock's skip firm business venture
Former Wigan Warriors ace Gareth Hock has started a new business venture - hiring out skips.
Warriors Skip Hire, a family-run venture launched by Gareth and his dad Damian, started last month after the idea came about in a pub.The former England and Great Britain international put plans in place and spoke to people in the industry after his previous efforts to move on from playing rugby failed to fulfil his appetite.He said: “Me and my dad had a chat and have gone together on it. Like a family thing.“I spoke to a few people who do it and its just gone from there to be fair.“We started off pretty small but it’s doing well. It’s only been going since Monday but we seem to be doing alright through word of mouth and Facebook.“It’s local, it’s based around Wigan Warriors because I’ve played for Wigan since I was a kid so it’s like a Wigan thing.”Warriors Skip Hire offer two, four, six and eight-yard skips throughout Wigan and the surrounding area – they’re even coated in the iconic cherry and white. At the moment you can find them on Facebook or Instagram, but Gareth added that there is a website coming soon too.
After hanging up his boots in 2019 – with 191 appearances for Wigan, along with four for Great Britain and three for England over a 16-year career - Gareth has since tried his hand at a few different ventures, namely opening a restaurant and hiring bouncy castles.He admitted he’s found it quite difficult adjusting to a life without the day-to-day involvement at Warriors, but he’s confident he’s nailed it this time round and is off to a good start.He added: “It’s quite hard to be honest.“You do find it hard adapting, but once you get something that you enjoy doing – I know I’ve only been doing it since Monday, but it’s been planned for a few months – I’m really enjoying it because it’s a family thing as well.“You’ve got to put the hours in but it’s enjoyable when you’re with people who you like working with.”