Holiday firm memories: pictures of Shearings staff, customers and events over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 10th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Shearings used to be a big name in Wigan, co-ordinating coach trips and hotel stays all over the country and beyond. But its parent company collapsed four years ago and while the name lives on, its local association is much diminished.

But here is a collection of pictures taken in happier days involving staff, customers and events.

1. Shearings Holidays, Wigan

2. Shearings in Miry Lane had been presented with more awards by the tourism industry. Pictured with some of them are back row, left to right: Fiona Greenhalgh, Marketing manager, Dave Kneale, Regional Sales Manager, Jeannie Parker, Group Sales Manager, front row LtR; Carl Cromie, Regional Sales Manager, Andrea Rafferty, Marketing Manager and Dave Cole, Regional Sales Manager

3. Winner of a Shearings holiday for two is mum Susan Parry of Lamberhead Road, Norley, pictured being presented with her prize by Wigan RL players Kris Radlindski, left and Willi Peters

4. Caroline Brown, commercial director at Shearings Holidays, Wigan, was taking part in 16 races in a year to raise funds for the ABTA Lifeline charitable trust.

