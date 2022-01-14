Home care firm recruits expert to bring in 1,000 extra workers

John Townley

Alcedo Home Care is aiming to boost its workforce by the four-figure sum during 2022 and John Townley has been charged with coordinating it all.

He becomes group head of recruitment operations, after joining the company from CRG Homecare where he worked for nine years as director of resourcing and mobilisation.

In his new role at Alcedo, Mr Townley is tasked with managing the recruitment activity, leading the team of recruitment managers.

He hopes to develop, expand and further train the group’s existing team of recruiters, establishing good relationships across the business.

Championing “Careers in Care”, Mr Townley also aims to highlight the broad spectrum of roles available at Alcedo Care in the coming year, with the company recruiting people with and without care experience.

He said: “I was attracted to Alcedo Care as it is a family business with family values at its core.

"With such exciting growth plans in the pipeline, it was a great opportunity for me to utilise my experience in the home care sector in a ‘family’ business.

“I am really looking forward to making a difference and am fully committed to promoting careers in care.”

With a background in mobilising new contracts, sourcing suitable office space, recruiting staff and establishing relationships with local authorities and organisations on a national level, Mr Townley is well placed to enhance Alcedo’s recruitment strategy, build new teams and develop its people.

He added: “Alcedo Care is expanding across the North West and I am thrilled to be part of the team, recruiting new people and helping existing Alcedo employees to further their careers with the company.”

Alcedo MD Andy Boardman said: “2022 will prove to be big year for Alcedo Care; we are continuing to expand and with plans to recruit 1000 new care professionals, we will double in size.

“Across the group we are currently unable to accept between 2,000 and 3,000 hours of care we are offered every week due to lack of capacity.

“It is this demand that has prompted a huge investment in our recruitment resource, which also includes some exciting new innovations that will be rolled out this year.

“John joining the company will ensure our recruitment strategy is the best it can be. His knowledge and experience will allow Alcedo Care to fulfil its growth plans, bolstering the team with the right new recruits as well as the necessary development with existing employees.”