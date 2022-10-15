Home care provider scoops national award recognising the difference it makes in Wigan borough

National franchise Right At Home held an awards ceremony for more than 200 members to celebrate their efforts.

Among the winners were Right At Home North Cheshire and Leigh, which is based in Lowton and supports residents in the borough.

Staff at Right At Home North Cheshire and Leigh celebrate their success

It was praised for its strategic succession planning, strong growth and attention to employee learning, development and internal progression.

Owner Julie Houston said: “The last year has been one of the most challenging yet, both professionally and personally.

"To be named Right At Home’s overall business of the year makes all the hard work worth it. This wouldn’t be possible without our amazing office team and care givers, who always go above and beyond for our lovely clients.