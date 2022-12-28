Apple Cast is getting its new education centre after teaming up with developer Northstone.

The Huddle – a striking wood-clad building used as an on-site marketing suite – is currently being dismantled at the company’s Silkash site in Bolton, before being gifted and transported to its new home at Apple Cast’s base at Cobbs Brow Lane in Newburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highly acclaimed charity provides alternative education, including supporting young people into careers in property and construction.

The Huddle is currently being dismantled at Northstone’s Silkash site in Bolton, before being gifted and transported to its new home at Apple Cast’s base at Cobbs Brow Lane in Newburgh.

Once delivered, learners will be able to get hands-on and help reconstruct the sustainable building on site, with the building then acting as a classroom space for young people to learn construction skills.

Apple Cast founder Neil Farnworth said: “We’ve worked hard to provide an alternative route into work for young people who struggle with traditional education and classroom learning. Our work with Northstone is a genuine partnership that will be transformational for Apple Cast and the lives of people who come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only are they helping develop young people’s skills as part of our training programmes, but the donation of the Huddle from Silkash in Bolton will be fantastic. The students will get real, hands-on experience re-building it on our site and it’ll then become a brilliant learning space. Such an upgrade on their existing cabin sends a really strong message to our learners that they are valued and worthy of a fantastic facility.”

The classroom project forms part of a wider partnership between the charity and Northstone, which is currently creating 268 sustainable two, three and four-bed homes in Wigan at Tulach – the new community off Smithy Brook Road, Pemberton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From marketing suite to education centre: The Huddle

As well as donating the Huddle, the homebuilder has handed over its waste wood from development sites in Greater Manchester to help learners practise carpentry skills, with the creations then sold in the Apple Cast garden centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northstone team is also planning on visiting Apple Cast to support its construction programmes, with staff passing on their skills and knowledge of the industry. Other North West-based companies are also supporting the project with NJL providing free planning services and Wyder Timber (who built the structure originally) donating labour.

Berni Barry, senior development manager at Northstone, said: “It’s been fantastic to strike up a really meaningful partnership with Apple Cast and identify lots of ways in which we can support their brilliant work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to see the Huddle taking shape at its new home and are sure that people will enjoy studying in there. The donation is all part of our mission to ensure we’re not only getting behind local causes at a time when support is needed most, but we’re making sustainable choices by securing a lasting use of the building.”