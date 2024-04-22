Hot stuff: picture memories of Patak's Spices in Wigan and Leigh

Here are a few images that should spice up your week. The Patak’s Indian foods company has been part of Wigan’s economic landscape for many decades with factories at Abram and later Leigh.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

The figureheads for much of that time were Kirit and Meena Pathak (the company brand loses the H in the famly surname). And they and their senior staff mixed with quite a few famous faces from the worlds of politics and sport.

1. Patak's Spices

2. Patak's in Abram were taking their curries on the road with the launch of their tasting bus in 1998

3. Patak's curry taster Rebecca Harman in her kitchen at home in Ashton

4. Michael Heseltine gets his hands on the world famous Patak's curry with Claire Prendergast (centre) watched by Nina Patak (right) during tour of the food factory at Abram

