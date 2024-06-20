Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A massive new logistics hub planned for Wigan would "boost the local jobs market and inject millions into the economy."

Caddick Developments has submitted plans for Ashton Park, a 360,000ft sq hub based in Ashton-in-Makerfield. It could be used either as one unit or multiple units, providing an extension to the well-occupied South Lancashire Industrial Estate.

It's claimed the scheme would generate substantial benefits for the local community - including providing and supporting around 400 jobs during construction, and approximately 700 well-paid and skilled jobs once up and running.

CGI of proposed new development at Ashton-in-Makerfield

And bosses say it will also give the Wigan economy a much-needed boost while being eco-friendly.

Caddick said Ashton Park would mainly provide manufacturing and logistics employment, offering higher than average salaries compared with other sectors.

The site off Lockett Road is strategically located with convenient access to the M6 and the wider strategic road network.

The "sustainable" commercial development would incorporate electric vehicle charging facilities, a solar panel-ready roof, battery storage areas, and air source heat pumps. There would also be facilities to support environment-friendly travel to the site, such as cycle storage, showers, and drying rooms.

A picture explaining the lay-out of the proposed project

Tom Park from Caddick Developments said: “This application gives us the opportunity to bring forward much needed logistics space to a well established but currently undersupplied, M6 location, whilst reflecting our commitment to creating best-in-class sustainable developments.

“Our proposals will also contribute £46.2m to the local economy a year, boosting economic growth in this area, and creating better opportunities for residents in Ashton-in-Makerfield and across Wigan.”

Caddick has previously worked on schemes in Wigan such as the Sandalwood Extra Care residential scheme and the Railway Arches social housing development in Leigh.

During these schemes, Caddick partnered with Wigan Job Centre to provide opportunities for those who were long-term unemployed, as well as making donations to local charities including Xplorers, Alexandra House Sheltered Accommodation and Wigan Youth Zone.

Caddick is a privately owned construction and property development businesses with interests cover land promotion and acquisition, property development, civil engineering, construction and asset management. Moda Living, its joint venture with Generate Land, is an award-winning, build-to-rent developer and operator, creating next generation neighbourhoods.

Together, they have a pipeline of 34,000 homes and 18.5 million square foot of employment space, which contribute to a total GDV of some £9.8bn.