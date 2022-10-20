News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: A tour of Wigan's award-winning State of Kind Brew Co

Head brewer Stuart Hazelden and brewery owner and founder John Rawcliffe show us around award-winning Wigan brewery, State of Kind Brew Co. The Ince-based operation brews a variety of ales in the week and open their tap room Friday to Sunday, with beers on tap, cans and bottles for sale and visitors can play shuffleboard as they enjoy a drink or two.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

We take a look inside State of Kind Brew Co, Hemfield Court, Ince-in-Makerfield.

1. State of Kind

Head brewer Stuart Hazelden and brewery owner and founder John Rawcliffe in the tap room.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. State of Kind

John Rawcliffe, owner and founder of State of Kind Brew Co.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. State of Kind

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. State of Kind

-

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 4