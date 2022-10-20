IN PICTURES: A tour of Wigan's award-winning State of Kind Brew Co
Head brewer Stuart Hazelden and brewery owner and founder John Rawcliffe show us around award-winning Wigan brewery, State of Kind Brew Co. The Ince-based operation brews a variety of ales in the week and open their tap room Friday to Sunday, with beers on tap, cans and bottles for sale and visitors can play shuffleboard as they enjoy a drink or two.
We take a look inside State of Kind Brew Co, Hemfield Court, Ince-in-Makerfield.
