IN PICTURES: New look for popular Wigan restaurant

Pesto at The Dicconson Arms, Appley Bridge, has undergone a refurbishment, including new furniture featuring marble from Italy and murals painted by a local artist. Wigan Today has had a look-round.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Pesto at The Dicconson Arms.

Mary-Grace Catubig member of the team at Pesto at The Dicconson Arms, Appley Bridge.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pesto at the Dicconson Arms launched a competition earlier in the year setting local artists the challenge of creating an ‘Instagram worthy’ Italian mural which is set to become a main feature of its entrance. After sifting through up to 30 applicants a decision was made to work with local artist Chelsea Dreha and this is her artwork.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Pesto at The Dicconson Arms, Appley Bridge.

James Lavin, head of marketing at Pesto with the a mural of the Leaning Tower of Piza, encourages customers to do fun selfies with the mural.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

