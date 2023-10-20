IN PICTURES: The launch of Feast at The Mills
Celebrating the launch night of Wigan’s newest food and events venue, Feast at The Mills.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Invited guests enjoyed street food from independent food traders, craft beer, cocktails, coffee and live music at Eckersley Mill, Wigan.
The venue will open its doors to the public tonight, then operate every Friday from 5pm to midnight and all day and night on Saturday and Sunday.
See their website for times and events www.feastatthemills.co.uk
1 / 6