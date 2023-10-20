News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: The launch of Feast at The Mills

Celebrating the launch night of Wigan’s newest food and events venue, Feast at The Mills.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Invited guests enjoyed street food from independent food traders, craft beer, cocktails, coffee and live music at Eckersley Mill, Wigan.

The venue will open its doors to the public tonight, then operate every Friday from 5pm to midnight and all day and night on Saturday and Sunday.

See their website for times and events www.feastatthemills.co.uk

Raising a glass to celebrate the new venue.

1. Feast at The Mills

Raising a glass to celebrate the new venue. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Twisted Tubes entertain the crowd.

2. Feast at The Mills

Twisted Tubes entertain the crowd. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Cheers!

3. Feast at The Mills

Cheers! Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Invited guests enjoy the event.

4. Feast at The Mills

Invited guests enjoy the event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

