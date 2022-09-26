IN PICTURES: Update on Wigan's Galleries re-development
Hoardings and fences have been put up around The Galleries shopping centre, in preparation for the demolition of the buildings to make way for the new multi-million pound regeneration of Wigan town centre. They contain graphics and artwork about the £135m redevelopment of the site into a new complex focusing on leisure, hospitality and accommodation as well as retail; and will also shield passers-by as the heavy-duty razing of the mall begins.
By Michelle Adamson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:45 pm