Independent opticians in Leigh join forces

Two independent opticians in Leigh have merged their practices to safeguard the future of independent eye care in the local community.

Gill Opticians joined forces with Bridgford Opticians in December and now continue to trade from the former’s premises on Ellesmere Street.

The merger will allow patients to continue to receive high standards of eye care from a short distance away, with just a few metres separating the two practices.

All patient records from Bridgford Opticians, including contact lens details and supply, have been safely and confidentially transferred to the new premises at Gill Opticians.

Gill Opticians practice exterior.

Patients from Bridgford Opticians will also be able to take advantage of a spacious, welcoming environment, featuring a more comprehensive choice of eyewear including the latest designer frames alongside state-of-the-art equipment at Gill Opticians.

David Hindley, Director at Gill Opticians, said: “All of the team were really excited for this merger, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised service.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the dedicated and loyal patients of Bridgford Opticians and, as they will be seeing some familiar faces, we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.”

In addition, Barbara, has joined the Gill Opticians team, ensuring a smooth transition for patients from both practices.

Gordon Carlton, Owner and Optometrist at Bridgford Opticians, added “Merging with Gill Opticians will ensure that our patients continue to receive an excellent level of eye care at a practice that is close by, with the added benefits of some fantastic facilities.

“As we have a close working relationship with the team at Gill Opticians, we know that they share our high values and ethics and we trust that they will continue to provide the high standards of care that our patients expect.”

To find out more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.gillopticians.co.uk