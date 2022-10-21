The organisation works with an estimated 21,000 people every single year across Lancashire and Cumbria, running offices in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Whitehaven, and Lancaster. With staff also based in Blackpool, Preston, Fleetwood, and Lytham St Anne's, Inspira has a sizeable impact across the region. Just ask Amy Blyth.

A Cleveleys-born singer and actress with dreams of starring in TV dramas, Amy attended Hodgson Academy before moving on to Blackpool School of Arts to study performing arts. Looking to tide herself over, she got a job in palliative care but soon found herself itching for something different. That’s when she came across Inspira’s business administration apprenticeship.

“I wanted to do something that I 100% love, and this definitely suits me,” says Amy, 20. “There’s such a good, positive energy from the team. They support everyone’s needs; it’s not just a job. I’d recommend Inspira to anyone who doesn’t know what they want to do. I’ve seen people come to Inspira from all walks of life.

Amy Blyth, 20, Business Administration Apprentice at Inspira

“They give additional support and a team-talk every day about mental health,” she adds. “It’s a great place to work. My dream was to start my own agency, to work on TV, and end up acting in a BBC drama, but now I’d like to work in management at an events company. Right now, though, I am really enjoying my time at Inspira and working with such a great team.”

Having landed a place as Inspira’s newest recruit, Amy has been working alongside her new colleagues for six months now, helping employers across the North West solve local skills shortages, invest in young people, and reduce unemployment.

Also working with local councils and a range of other organisations in the region, Inspira is helping transform the employment landscape in Lancashire, helping the workforce of tomorrow develop key skills to secure better employment.

“What we are finding from those who have joined Inspira recently is that we are attracting people from a range of different sectors and backgrounds,” says Louisa Graham, Inspira HR Manager. “We have opportunities for all stages of careers, from apprenticeships in business admin, IT, and marketing through to graduate trainees, to those over 50 who are looking for a new challenge.

Rachael Slater, Inspira's Area Operations Manager for Blackpool (Copyright Stuart Walker Photography 2022)

“We hear about a lot of young people who have stopped looking for other jobs because they have gone into full-time, low-skilled work,” she adds. “We can help show there are other options out there available to them.”

Still partial to the odd singing competition, Amy is also enjoying the full support of her new colleagues when it comes to her showbiz ambitions, with her manager Rachael Slater saying that the Blackpool team ‘love nothing more than getting together to support Amy at her singing competitions’.

“They aren’t just supporting what I do at Inspira,” says Amy. “They are supporting me, my hobbies, and my dreams.”

