Is there hope for Wigan town centre

Located in the old Carphone Warehouse unit, the Fragrance Shop was due to open in the Grand Arcade on Friday, October 29.

The company has over 200 stores across the country and will make a welcome addition to the centre.

There has also been speculation that a new business was set to move into the old Marks and Spencer building on Standishgate, after an art group recently had to cancel an exhibition there after being told there was a new owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fragrance Shop which is set to open

When the Wigan Post contacted the chain about the new owner, it was told there was no news to share at this time.

And now a new art group - from Cross Street in Standish - has been allowed to exhibit there after being told that the sale had fallen through.

The Grand Arcade, opened in March 2007, was set to revolutionise the town centre, attracting big high-street retailers.

The old Marks and Spencers on Standishgate

After losing Marks and Spencer, the town centre was dealt another massive blow.

During the pandemic, both Arcadia, which owned Topshop, and Debenhams fell into administration and the stores closed.

And the town is bracing itself for another departure when WHSmiths shuts its doors for the final time on December 4, having declared the high profile pitch on Standishgate “unviable.”

Meanwhile Wigan Council’s planning committee will this Tuesday be considering the £135m blueprint to redevelop much of the Galleries and market.

The aim is to reinvent the town as less of a retail venue and more of one for hospitality and entertainment, as well as providing new homes.

But the masterplan, which is being presented by Wigan Council along with a company linked to the Chinese government, has met with opposition on some fronts.

Some oppose the political alliance, others feel the red-bricked Galleries doesn’t need to be part-demolished and market traders feel they are being squeezed out.

But in the meantime there is a fight to keep the stores Wigan does have.

Told about the Grand Arcade comings and goings, one shopper said: “I’m glad they’ve found a new business to occupy the Carphone Warehouse unit.

“It’s good that new businesses are still prepared to come here not least because it helps the other shops that are already here.

“It’s a great pity about Marks and Spencer. They should never have vacated it in the first place. Talk of a sale was very encouraging that there would be one less big gap on the high street, but it looks now like we’re back to square one.”