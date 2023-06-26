Jazz legends take over Wigan car showroom to promote town's international music festival
The Al Wood Quartet serenaded staff and punters at Johnson’s Honda of Wigan, Martland Park, getting everyone in the mood for next month’s annual spectacular.
The gig also served to spotlight the new and appropriately-named Honda Jazz and toast the fact the Johnson’s has agreed to be one of the event’s sponsors.
Festival co-organiser Ian Darrington said: “It’s not every day you get to hear one of the UK’s best saxophonists and his band in a car showroom; the music went down a treat.
"The dealership were delighted too not least because they sold five cars in one afternoon!
"Surely the music played a part!”
The festival runs from July 13 to 16 at The Village on the Green, Aspull, and artists include The Pete Cater Big Band, Mica Millar, James Morrison, Emma Rawicz, Ben Holder and Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra.