The Al Wood Quartet serenaded staff and punters at Johnson’s Honda of Wigan, Martland Park, getting everyone in the mood for next month’s annual spectacular.

The gig also served to spotlight the new and appropriately-named Honda Jazz and toast the fact the Johnson’s has agreed to be one of the event’s sponsors.

Festival co-organiser Ian Darrington said: “It’s not every day you get to hear one of the UK’s best saxophonists and his band in a car showroom; the music went down a treat.

From left, Band member pianist Paul Kilvington, Honda sales manager Richard Davies, saxophonist Al Wood, drummer Dave Hassell, Ian Darrington co-organiser of Wigan Jazz Festival, bassist Dave Lynane and Wigan Jazz Festival co-organiser Peter Fletcher, next to a Honda Jazz car.

"The dealership were delighted too not least because they sold five cars in one afternoon!

"Surely the music played a part!”

The festival runs from July 13 to 16 at The Village on the Green, Aspull, and artists include The Pete Cater Big Band, Mica Millar, James Morrison, Emma Rawicz, Ben Holder and Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Full details and tickets are available at www.wiganjazzfest.co.uk