Investment in state-of-the-art equipment at a Wigan factory will also create jobs.

Saica Flex, the flexible packaging division of Saica Group, officially launched its brand-new machinery and facilities during a special event at the Saica Flex site in Martland Mill this month.

The €7.1m (£5.9m) investment, completed with cutting-edge technology aims to elevate Saica Flex’s operations and support the group’s rapid growth, marking a pivotal milestone in the division’s journey towards enhanced production and sustainability.

The investment is designed to strengthen Saica Flex’s position in the competitive flexible packaging market by integrating the new equipment to drive innovation and productivity.

VIPs get a tour of the new Saica Flex facilities

This includes a cutting edge printing press and new conversion equipment, such as specialised perforation units, an advanced hole-punching system, and a high-speed slitting machine.

This new technology enhances and broadens the production of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) for products that require an extended shelf life, such as sliced onions, diced fruit, or cut vegetables.

This type of packaging extends the shelf life from four to six days, depending on the product, whereas without it, the products would only last for a few hours.

Beyond technological advancement, this investment will also have a lasting impact on the Wigan community. Saica Flex aims to create up to 20 new local jobs, with 11 recruits already on board, driving continued economic growth and valuable employment opportunities.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson (left) and Coun Nazia Rehman, portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation at Wigan Council during the visit to Saica Flex

The launch brought together key representatives from Saica Group, Wigan Council and the UK government, including John Edwards, UK Government director for Department for Investment, Coun Nazia Rehman, portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation from Wigan Council and Debbie Parkinson, Mayor of Wigan.

Laura Garcia Alfaya, consul general for the Spanish Consulate in Manchester, also attended, along with Joe Manning, managing director at MIDAS (Investment in Manchester) and members of the Saica Flex steering committee.

“This investment shows unprecedented progress for Saica Flex”, said Susana Alejandro, president and CEO of Saica Group.

“It not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also solidifies our commitment to the Wigan community.

"We are excited to create new jobs and contribute to local economic growth. With our advanced machinery, we are prepared to meet the growing demands of our customers while continuing to lead the way in sustainability and innovation”

The event celebrated more than new technology, highlighting Saica Flex’s ongoing commitment to growth, local business support, and the development of sustainable high-quality packaging solutions.