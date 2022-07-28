Jobs created as family-owned firm opens its second autocentre in Wigan

The Wigan branch of Formula One Autocentres opens today on Wallgate, on the site which once housed retailer Poundstretcher.

It is the latest to be opened by the family-owned company and bosses say they are excited to bring another raft of new jobs to the local economy.

Formula One Autocentre's new branch on Wallgate

It follows the opening of the Ashton branch in March and brings the total number of jobs created in the borough to 18.

Simon Jennings, digital director at Formula One Autocentres, said: “We are thrilled to be able to open the second of our sites in and around Wigan and the demand for our services just shows how important it is to have high quality services for tyre, MOT and car servicing provided in the area and surrounding towns and villages of Makerfield, Scholes, Poolstock and Pemberton.

"This is a great boost to local employment and we have invested thousands into creating this garage. For us to be able to create an additional eight jobs, on top of the 10 at the Ashton branch, for so many talented mechanics and back-office staff, is something we are really proud to be able to do.’’

“Our garages are always run to the highest of standards, so we are always on the look out for the very best talent available in the region,” he added.