Jobs hope after firms sign up to new scheme

There are borough jobs hopes as more than 50 per cent of the units at a new speculative business scheme in Leigh have been pre-let.

Six companies are due to relocate to Leigh Commerce Park when the new scheme completes in the spring.

Aspire Platforms, an existing tenant of property development and investment company Hurstwood Holdings, is taking 4,850ft sq Surefire Protection (UK) Ltd, Dirtbike Hubstore and Just Tech IT have secured a 1,144ft sq unit each and Dolly Bird Studio is to move in to a 2,716ft sq unit. All the tenants have agreed five-year leases.

Leigh Commerce Park is situated two miles from Leigh town centre, next to the East Lancs Road. The new scheme will comprise three separate blocks of high quality modern industrial and business units starting from 800ft sq.

Sam Ashworth, development manager of Hurstwood, said: “As owners of the adjacent Leigh Business Park and having had a presence in Leigh for over 14 years with £15m worth of property on the site, combined with our understanding of the local market, meant that we were confident that there would be a strong demand for these smaller units.

“To have secured these pre-lets so quickly and without even having to offer any incentives or fit outs meant that we had clearly identified a gap with the market and we are pleased with the success to date.”

Specialist lender, Together provided a facility of £1.7m for the second phase of development.

Ritchie Watson, lending director at Together, says: “We recognised potential in this scheme from the beginning and we’re delighted to be on board.

“The industrial and business units will be a great addition to Leigh and will strengthen the town and surrounding area as a commercial hub. It’s fantastic to see such early success for the Hurstwood team.”