Jobs safe as Wigan legal giant announces office closure in shake-up

A Wigan-based law firm is to close one of its branches

Stephensons, which is headquartered at Wigan Investment Centre has announced that its Leigh office will shut on June 28

But all of its staff there will be redeployed to offices in both Wigan and Bolton.

Existing cases being handled by the Leigh office will not be affected.

The firm says it will continue to service the needs of local clients with meeting space available by appointment in Leigh town centre.

Company chairwoman Ann Harrison said: “As part of a review of our property portfolio and to ensure it meets the strategic objectives of the business, we have taken the decision to close our Leigh office.

"The way in which people interact with law firms has changed dramatically over recent years with less reliance on high street offices.

"Stephensons continues to see positive growth and this decision is aimed at bringing multiple teams and areas of expertise together to ultimately provide a better experience for our clients.

“Stephensons has a long association with Leigh stretching back over 30 years and we remain committed to all our clients in Leigh and the surrounding district with the firm employing over 300 people out of our head office in the Wigan Investment Centre.

"Our Wigan office is currently undergoing a series of redevelopment works to create a superb environment for both our staff and clients.”