The under-12s received a £500 which will be used to supply them with new kits for their upcoming season.

Credit: Yasmin Thomas Photography The Parkside Pirates junior rugby leage team from Golborne.

The donation comes as Miller Homes’ commercial director in the north west helps to train the club in his spare time.

The club describes itself as a “local and friendly junior rugby league club, building teams for those from the age of six through to open age, and masters for those over 35 years old.”

Paul Norman from the club said: “It’s fantastic that Miller Homes has reached out to sponsor our rugby club.

"The funds will go towards our new playing kit, which our players look very smart in!”

Clare Noakes, sales director, said: “We enjoy getting involved with local athletic clubs because they are such an essential part of the community.”

