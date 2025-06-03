Ladies Networking Group, Fubhub, expands to Leigh, creating a supportive space for women in business

Founded in 2016 by Sue France, Fubhub was born out of a simple idea: to create a welcoming, informal, and genuinely supportive networking space for women in business. Nearly a decade on, that idea has blossomed into a thriving community, now expanding its reach with the exciting launch of a new group in Leigh.

The room was full of energy, connection and positivity - with plenty of laughter, shared stories, and new relationships forming throughout the morning. From freelancers and start-ups to established business owners, the event showcased the power of women supporting women in a relaxed and meaningful way.

Founder Sue France, who has been the driving force behind Fubhub since day one, brought her signature passion, warmth, and unstoppable energy to the event. Over the past nine years, Sue has championed local businesswomen across the borough, helping shape a community where people genuinely feel seen, heard, and encouraged to grow.

Guests were also introduced to Mandy Brighton, Owner of Mandy Brighton Events, who officially joins the team as Fubhub expands into Leigh, working alongside existing team members Caeryn Collins, owner of Impressions Uniform, Anne Hurcombe, owner of Wigan Pier Promotions, and founding members Michelle Charnock Photography and Jackie Salt of ATTAIN, a local digital marketing agency who have supported Fubhub since the very beginning.

A huge thank you goes to Samantha O’Shaughnessy and the team at Leigh Sports Village for helping to make the launch so seamless and for hosting the event going forward.

The morning was brought to life through a fantastic video and interviews captured by the brilliant Claire Hannah, a seasoned broadcaster and presenter who perfectly reflected the day’s spirit and stories. Professional photography was kindly provided by Michelle Charnock, whose images captured the joy and buzz of the launch beautifully.

The Fubhub team were also delighted to welcome local Member of Parliament for Leigh and Atherton Jo Platt and Councillor Susan Gambles, both of whom showed their support for the new group and the importance of creating more spaces for women in business to thrive.

Special thanks to Costco for once again supporting Fubhub with their much-loved pastries and cakes – always a favourite at every event!

With monthly networking now launching in Leigh, and our long-established group in Wigan continuing to thrive, the Fubhub team is excited to keep the momentum going by creating real opportunities for connection and collaboration across the borough!

Contributed Carrie Kennedy of newly opened business, Breath for Healing and Sue France (founder of Fubhub)

Contributed The business ladies from Leigh and Wigan. Balloons by Mandy Brighton Events.