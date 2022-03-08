Lancashire based small business group appoints new national chairman

Entrepreneur and small business champion Martin McTague takes over the hot-seat from Mike Cherry who was th FSB’s figurehead and chief commentator for the past six years.

The FSB said Martin had for many years been a key figure in advocating on behalf of the small business community, most recently as FSB’s National Vice Chair, Policy and Advocacy. He had served as a volunteer with FSB for more than 20 years, alongside running his own businesses.

Martin McTague said: “I’m passionate about promoting and supporting entrepreneurs and giving the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses and self-employed a powerful voice. These businesses are the beating heart of both the economy and communities right across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin McTague FSB National Chairman

"There has never been a more important time to make sure their interests are represented at the highest levels, as the costs and challenges of running a small business intensify.

“Small firms are absolutely crucial to the economic recovery, bringing innovation and dynamism, creating jobs, growth and opportunities. They account for 60 per cent of private sector employment in the UK and make up 99 per cent of all businesses. But they face significant barriers which I’m determined to pull down – from growth-inhibiting tax hikes to poor treatment by big business clients."

Martin first started his own business almost 35 years ago and currently owns and manages three businesses.