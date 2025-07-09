Land of Beds Promotes Wigan Store Manager to General Sales Manager Role

Retail veteran Alan Jones promoted to General Sales Manager after leading strong performance at Wigan store. Land of Beds, the UK's leading online bed and mattress retailer, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Alan Jones from Wigan Store Manager to General Sales Manager, recognising his exceptional performance and extensive retail management background.

Jones brings over 40 years of retail management experience to his new role, with expertise spanning sales, finance, and customer services across multiple industry sectors. His comprehensive background positions him well to drive sales performance and customer satisfaction across the organisation.

"Since joining Land of Beds, Alan has quickly mastered the bed industry and helped drive a successful year at our Wigan store, consistently delivering the expert guidance and personalised service our customers expect," said Mike Murray, Managing Director at Land of Beds. "His appointment reinforces our commitment to having the most knowledgeable and experienced team in the sleep industry."

Jones's retail career began 40 years ago as a shop manager in a fresh produce chain, where he developed his foundational understanding that "quality and service" remain core principles for retail success. He later operated his own business under a franchise model before transitioning into furniture and electrical sales.

Alan Jones, newly promoted General Sales Manager at Land of Beds, with Maria Jones, Sales Director.

For 20 years, Jones held management positions with Brighthouse and Perfecthome in the rent-to-own sector, where he was responsible for sales, accounts, deliveries, and service while maintaining accountability for multiple KPIs, including branch profit and loss. This demanding environment developed his skills in management, sales, and customer service delivery.

Following his furniture retail experience, Jones moved into luxury jewellery and watch sales with Ernest Jones and H Samuel. He supported the opening of a flagship store, managed several Ernest Jones locations across the North-West, and oversaw operations at the H Samuel Outlet at Cheshire Oaks. This sector required adaptation to a more personalised sales approach with emphasis on high standards and attention to detail.

In his new position as General Sales Manager, Jones will be at the heart of Land of Beds' customer-focused approach, leading teams to deliver exceptional service and expert sleep recommendations tailored to each customer's individual needs. He will manage day-to-day operations across sales teams while spearheading all training and development initiatives to ensure staff remain the industry's leading sleep experts, delivering 'The Land of Beds Way' training programme.

Jones will set departmental KPIs, provide crucial support during peak periods, and manage all sales and customer communication channels to ensure seamless service delivery. Working alongside the Sales Director on merchandising strategies and store standards, he will also support the Customer Service Manager in handling escalated calls, bringing his four decades of retail expertise to complex customer situations.

"Alan brings a wealth of experience and insight from his prior positions as store manager and area manager within the retail industry," says Maria, sales director at Land of Beds. "His proven ability to adapt products and services around customer needs, rather than the other way around, makes him the perfect fit for this expanded role. We're really excited about Alan's promotion and look forward to seeing how his four decades of retail wisdom will help drive Land of Beds forward as we continue to further position ourselves as the leading experts."

About Land of Beds

Land of Beds is the UK's leading online bed and mattress retailer, renowned for delivering exceptional customer service and expert sleep solutions. As an award-winning multi-channel retailer, the company has grown significantly to become the go-to destination for quality beds and mattresses, with a commitment to helping every customer find their perfect sleep solution through expert guidance and personalised service.