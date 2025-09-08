Lansafe celebrates milestone 20 years of innovation growth and community commitment

This September, Lansafe Ltd proudly celebrates its 20th year of service, marking two decades of innovation, growth, and unwavering commitment to businesses across the UK. Established in 2005 with just three staff members and a small office at Hewitts Business Park, Lansafe has grown to become a leading Managed Service Provider, delivering IT, Telecoms, Security, Network Installations, Data Cabling, Business Broadband, Electrical, Intruder, Fire, Access Control, and Cyber Security solutions.

From its beginnings supplying mobile phones to local SMEs, Lansafe quickly expanded its offering to include telecoms, network installations and Wi-Fi services. By 2010, recognising the shift towards IP technology, the company ventured into CCTV and security solutions. This foresight led to Lansafe achieving NSI Gold certification in 2020 for Security & Fire systems, including intruder alarms and access control – a milestone that set the company apart as the only provider in the UK to combine NSI Gold security accreditation with in-house IT and Telecoms expertise.

Over the last two decades, Lansafe’s growth has been defined by strong customer relationships and long-term partnerships. Managing Director Lee Roby reflects:

“Our success has been built on forging solid relationships with customers and working partners. We pride ourselves on being a one-stop solution where businesses can rely on us to deliver everything they need in technology, communication and security under one roof.”

A Journey of Expansion and Innovation

Today, Lansafe operates as a complete technology partner for businesses, with a skilled in-house technical team delivering round-the-clock support. The company’s services have expanded to include:

Cyber Security , with the launch of the IMPACT package in 2024, bridging the gap between physical and digital security.

, with the launch of the IMPACT package in 2024, bridging the gap between physical and digital security. Manned Security Services , offering patrol, keyholder response and event security across the North West.

, offering patrol, keyholder response and event security across the North West. Compliance Services , including fire risk assessments, emergency planning and staff training, ensuring businesses remain fully compliant with health and safety regulations.

, including fire risk assessments, emergency planning and staff training, ensuring businesses remain fully compliant with health and safety regulations. Smart Security Innovations, integrating intruder alarms with home automation features such as LED lighting and fire safety, all controlled via smartphone.

Strengthening Community and Business Ties

While Lansafe’s UK presence continues to grow, its heart remains firmly in the North West. The company has built strong relationships with local councils, community trusts, and principal building contractors, supporting retail and commercial construction projects nationwide. Locally, Lansafe launched the ‘Helping Wigan Thrive’ business network in 2024, fostering connections and growth within the community.

The company has also partnered with Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, providing Telecoms, Security and Network services to the Edge Hall Road Community Stadium, enabling live streaming and modern connectivity for future games and events.

Lansafe is equally passionate about nurturing talent. Having seen success with apprenticeships through Wigan & Leigh College, the company now plans to expand its apprenticeship scheme across all departments, ensuring a pipeline of skilled professionals for the future.

Looking Ahead

Over the next decade, Lansafe aims to further strengthen its role as a trusted partner for UK businesses. By continuing to expand its service portfolio and community engagement, the company remains focused on delivering cost-effective, reliable, and innovative solutions.

As Mr Roby concludes:

“Our goal has always been simple – to provide businesses with one company they can trust to handle it all. One Company, One Solution. That is Lansafe today, and it will continue to be our promise for the next 20 years and beyond.”

2 . Contributed Cheers to 20 Years! Lansafe celebrate 20 years of business with a networking party @ Feast At The Mills, Wigan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Cheers to 20 Years! Lansafe celebrate 20 years of business with a networking party @ Feast At The Mills, Wigan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Cheers to 20 Years! Lansafe celebrate 20 years of business with a networking party @ Feast At The Mills, Wigan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales