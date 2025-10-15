Launch North West wins Marketing Impact Award at GMCC Excellence Awards
Their winning entry centred on the Wigan Business Awards campaign, which has grown into a year-long celebration of business excellence, powered entirely by community collaboration and organic engagement.
From creative storytelling and shareable nominee packs to an ever-growing network of sponsors, judges, and finalists, the sisters have transformed the awards into a movement that shines a spotlight on Wigan and Leigh’s business community.
Nichola Howard said: “We’re completely blown away. The campaign works because people get involved, share, and support one another. We’ve always said we’re community builders first, marketers second, and this award proves how powerful collaboration can be.”
Jo Leigh added: “It’s such an honour to be recognised by the Chamber, especially for something that celebrates others. The data shows the reach, but it’s the people behind it, the businesses, sponsors, judges, and partners, who make the impact real. We’re so proud to be part of that story.”
The GMCC Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding businesses across Greater Manchester.
The Marketing Impact category recognises innovative, results-driven campaigns that deliver measurable outcomes and meaningful engagement.