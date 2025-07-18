Plans have been submitted to convert a vacant pub near Leigh town centre into a complex including two ground-floor shops and four apartments on the first floor.

If it’s approved by Wigan’s planners, there will also be external alterations to the former Leigh Arms on King Street and a first-floor extension.

Aston Chase, the planning consultancy acting for applicant Yousef Almonire, of Manchester, says the scheme has been brough forward following discussions with external highways consultants.

A design and access statement submitted to Wigan’s planning portal, describes the 4,000ft sq building as being in a “well-established mixed-use area” consisting of commercial and residential properties.

“King Street is a key thoroughfare, providing access to retail outlets, restaurants and leisure facilities,” it says.

“The site is half a mile from Leigh town centre and 4.5 miles from the the M6, with excellent public transport links.

“The building works will involve internal renovations, new lighting, seating, flooring, décor, installation of kitchen and bathroom facilities etc. The first floor would accommodate the new flats. The applicant would look to employ three full-time staff for each shop.”