By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

A Wigan borough pub has been named as a finalist in a new awards gala.

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, will celebrate the achievements of operators across its estate of more than 200 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

Nine prestigious awards will be handed out, with categories including best new pub, sports pub and community pub.

Canal Turn, on Warrington Road in Leigh, is in the running for the audit pub of the year award.

Canal Turn, on Warrington Road, Leigh

Mark Brooke, managing director of Proper Pubs, said: “Our operators are the face of Proper Pubs and we are so proud of all the work they do day in and day out. I’d like to extend my thanks to all our pubs and to congratulate every single operator for all their incredible hard work.”

Winners will be announced when the awards gala takes place in Chesterfield on Thursday, July 31.

