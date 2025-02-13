Residents who move onto a new 470-home estate set to be built on a flood plain in Leigh will NOT be compensated if their homes are inundated with water, a planning committee meeting has been told.

The application to build the homes on 50 acres of land off Firs Lane and Plank Lane, next to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, had already been approved when Wigan’s planning committee met this week.

But when developer Taylor Wimpey submitted variations to the previously approved plan, mainly concerning the number of bedrooms for each house, concerns about the risk of flooding to the site were raised by Coun Stuart Gerrard.

He said part of the site sits in a level three flood zone, meaning it is at high risk of flooding, while another is in a level two which is at medium risk.

The Leeds and Liverpool Canal close to overflowing near the site

“It particularly concerns me that we are [allowing] building to take place, but not putting in place adequate measures to mitigate flooding,” he said. “Have these factors been taken into consideration?”

Members of the committee were told that the issue of whether the homes should be built was not under discussion as the decision had already been made.

Planning officers said a drainage scheme was part of the plan and that consultations had been carried out with the Environment Agency, the Lead Local Flood Authority, and United Utilities. None raised objections.

There were 68 objections to the plan from 23 separate addresses near the site. They argued there were “more than enough houses in this area” and others warned of the possible collapse of the canal banking and flooding.

The land next to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal

Because of the presence of coal mining spoil on the land, one also referenced the Aberfan disaster in South Wales in 1966 when a landslide killed 144 people, including 116 children.

Coun Gerrard asked the planning team: “If any of these [new] properties get flooded, will the residents be able to claim compensation from Taylor Wimpey or the Environment Agency?

Senior planning officer Gareth Jones responded: “The answer is no.”