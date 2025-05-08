Leigh shopping centre celebrates new tenants and awards
And the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh is also hoping that it will be another bumper year on the awards front too.
Bumblebees Adventures, Greggs and My Dentist all recently took up residence at the mall.
Centre manager Karen Cox said: “This has resulted int 100 per cent occupancy level, which is practically unheard of in the current climate within the shopping centre industry.
"We are achieving an increase in centre footfall too.”
And Ms Cox was also keen to flag up award successes:
2025 International CSR Excellence Award - Spinning Gate achieved its seconnd consecutive prize and are due to collect it at St Paul's Cathedral ceremony in June
2025 Wigan Borough Business Awards - it has been been nominated for Sustainable Business of The Year
2025 Wigan Business Awards - nominated for three categories: Customer Service Excellence, Sustainability Champion Award, and Employer of The Year Award
