Leisure Centre in Wigan set for savings as council powers ahead with solar panel rollout

The £73k investment is set to save around £14k per year and help the council achieve its aim of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

Standish is the fourth Be Well leisure centre to have photovoltaic cells installed, following on from Howe Bridge, Leigh and Robin Park.

Councillor Paul Prescott, Wigan Council cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “The installation of solar panels across our leisure centres and other public buildings is all part of our strategy to combat the climate emergency and create a greener, more sustainable borough.

“As well as helping us do our bit for the planet, this investment will save us money long-term – with the solar panels expected to effectively pay for themselves within five years.”

The new solar cells are forecast to save around 17,132kg per year in CO₂ emissions.

The development has also brought benefits for local business, with contractor DFP Services Ltd drawing upon Wigan-based supplier ASK Renewable Solutions Ltd.

Councillor Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re really pleased we’ve been able to support our community wealth building ambitions while making another of our leisure centres more environmentally friendly.