Local business leader name as interim chair to Leigh Town Board

This follows this month's earlier annoucement that £32 million is set to be invested in Leigh town centre over the next decade.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre and Chair of Leigh Town Board, said: “I am honoured to have been invited to become Chair for this Board. Our role as a Board will be to work with the Council and local partners to develop a 10-year vision for our town and a three-year investment plan,

“I am a passionate advocate for Leigh - we all know there are some amazing people, businesses and organisations in our town, and I am really excited to bring representatives from lots of different sectors together to make sure we deliver the best for our town’s future.”

Soon the board will work collaboratively to produce a 10-year plan

Last year, Wigan Council was awarded £12 million from the Levelling Up Fund to deliver an ambitious regeneration scheme in Leigh town centre over the next two years.

In addition to this funding, Leigh was awarded £20 million over the next 10 years through the government’s Long-Term Towns fund, which will be led by the Leigh Town Board.

The Board will oversee the spend of the Long-Term Towns Fund, ensuring it is transparent and accountable and the funds are used in line with government guidance and the priorities of local people.

Membership of the Board includes, local Councillors, James Grundy MP, Greater Manchester Police, Wigan and Leigh College and representatives of local businesses and community sector.

Councillor Yvonne Klieve, lead member for district centres and night time economy, said: “As a Board member alongside Councillor Dane Anderton with responsibility for community safety- we are looking forward to working closely with partners across Leigh to develop these plans and bring them to life.

“These are some really exciting times for Leigh - by bringing together community leaders, employers, the council, and the local MP, this Town Board will help pave the way for Leigh’s long-term future as a safe, vibrant and thriving town centre.”