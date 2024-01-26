Local hotel recoups £1m investment through big surge in bookings
Holland Hall Hotel in Up Holland has already taken more wedding reception bookings for 2024 than it actually conducted in the whole of 2023, while average spend in 2023 was itself around 24 per cent higher per event than in 2022.
Overall sales in the hotel bar, restaurant and for room bookings increased just over 50 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, with Christmas and New Year period bookings in 2023 up 60 per cent.
"I've invested more than £1m in bricks, mortar, decor and facilities, and, as a team, led by our CEO Bevan Middleton, we've worked relentlessly to develop high quality products and experiences, and recruited the best staff we can find to deliver them," said owner Bill Kenyon.
"Our four chefs, led by executive chef Matt Ellis, have been remarkable in their striving to develop new ideas, and re-invigorate traditional dishes.