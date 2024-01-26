Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holland Hall Hotel in Up Holland has already taken more wedding reception bookings for 2024 than it actually conducted in the whole of 2023, while average spend in 2023 was itself around 24 per cent higher per event than in 2022.

Overall sales in the hotel bar, restaurant and for room bookings increased just over 50 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, with Christmas and New Year period bookings in 2023 up 60 per cent.

Bill Kenyon, owner of Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland, last year speaking about the secrets of a successful hospitality business - and he put it down to secret chefs

"I've invested more than £1m in bricks, mortar, decor and facilities, and, as a team, led by our CEO Bevan Middleton, we've worked relentlessly to develop high quality products and experiences, and recruited the best staff we can find to deliver them," said owner Bill Kenyon.

"Our four chefs, led by executive chef Matt Ellis, have been remarkable in their striving to develop new ideas, and re-invigorate traditional dishes.

"There's no doubt that the region's hospitality industry is living off a weekend economy, but we're filling every slot in the diary with events, whether family occasions such as weddings, or evening specials such as comedy nights, tribute acts, even bingo - and in doing so we're sometimes operating a four-day weekend, starting on a Thursday.

"The measure of how we're getting it right is the number of repeat visits to all parts of the hotel and event facilities, plus the increasing number of local residents who are calling Holland Hall their local."