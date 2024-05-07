Lodge Security secure Wigan borough shopping centre contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre hosts 39 retail units with a 92% current occupancy level within 110,000sq ft of retail space in Leigh Town Centre. The centre has good transport connectivity, located in between Manchester and Liverpool and has close links to the M6 motorway.

Spinning Gate is located between the flat surface on site car park (operated by Wigan Council) and Leigh’s Bus Station, which has direct links into Manchester City Centre. The centre also runs in parallel to Bradshawgate (the towns high street) and operates 7 days a week.

The centre is privately owned by Atmore Group Ltd who appoint Legat Owen as managing agents for the scheme. Spinning Gate provides a selection of national stores interspersed with independent shops.

Spinning Gate Shopping Centre appoint Lodge Security

The centres newly appointed security provider Lodge Security have offices in the North West and now provide the centre with 9,000 security hours annually, ensuring the centre remains safe and secure for its 3 million shoppers it attracts each year.

The centres on site security team have transferred to Lodge Security under TUPE and will complete comprehensive training and development programmes including safety and security operational training, customer service and conflict management training, along with law and legislation training. The centres security team are the face of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, offering a welcoming, informative yet safe and secure experience for shoppers visiting the centre.

Lodge Security have provided the centres security team with a highly identifiable uniform to support shoppers, visitors and retail partners providing a high visibility presence, deterring crime and anti-social behaviour across the site. In addition, Lodge are providing remote monitoring and intervention through their 24/7 GSOC (Global Security Operations Centre), supported by their fleet of tracked Lodge ‘Rapid Response’ vehicles to respond and patrol as necessary, giving the businesses, shoppers and visitors to Spinning Gate an additional layer of safety, assurance and service.

Lodge Security are looking forward to working alongside the centres SIA dual licenced front line security officers to minimise retail crime and anti-social behaviour, ensuring compliance, enhancing customer service delivery, interacting with the centres retail partners and assisting with first aid incidents in centre.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate alongside Andrew Cockerill, MD of Lodge Security

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of the Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"We are excited to welcome Lodge Security, an experienced security service partner, to Spinning Gate Shopping Centre. We continue to work in close partnership with other stakeholders within Leigh Town Centre and we are committed to supporting and strengthening the security provision to assist in providing a safe, and secure environment for our shoppers to enjoy.

Lodge Security are a long standing member of the SIA approved contractors scheme & are NSI Guarding Gold accredited. It was imperative that we appointed a company that is proficient in delivering core security & customer services competencies to continue enhance our shopper experience."

Lodge Security is a family owned provider of security solutions, with a 100+ year history in loss prevention and security specialisms. Lodge Security are a third generation family business, forming part of Lodge Service International Group with a unique record of continuity within the security industry. They operate in every major city within the UK, operating in Ireland and across mainland Europe, providing a comprehensive set of specialist security services. Lodge Security integrates multiple security, protection and building management services into an intelligent, comprehensive and connected solution for their clients. They deliver a bespoke solution to exceed client requirements and business requirements. Lodge Security operate to BS EN ISO 9001 2008 standards, they conform to BS7499, BS7984 with guarding and keyholding services. They are approved contractor status with the Security Industry Association (SIA), they are part of the community security accreditation scheme, they are contractor plus accredited, they are NSI gold accredited, they are Pacesetter accredited, members of the British Security Industry Association, Retailers against crime, British Improvement Districts, they are board members of City Security Council, London Crime Prevention Association, International Federation of Protection of Officers.

