Londis Standish Lower Ground re-opens with a fresh look and renewed spirit

The store, owned and managed by brothers Mitesh and Hepesh Halai (Gaz), has been a cornerstone of the local community for over a decade. Originally trading as a Nisa store when the brothers took over on October 12, 2011, it later became part of the Costcutter franchise. Like many small businesses, however, the shop faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That period was tough on a personal level too,” said Mitesh Halai. “We lost our father during those dark days. But we kept going—thanks to our incredible staff and loyal customers. This store isn’t just a business—it’s part of our family.”

After the pandemic, the brothers realized that to survive, they had to adapt. Following months of research and planning, they joined Londis, a franchise that aligned with their renewed vision. Still, the challenges didn’t stop there.

“Last winter was our lowest point,” Mitesh recalled. “Business was quiet, and we knew something had to change—or we’d lose everything.”

That’s when Keith Warburton, Londis Store Development Manager, stepped in with a plan for transformation.

“Keith told us the store needed investment and a refresh,” Mitesh said. “I told him I didn’t have the money, and he said, ‘Don’t worry—we’ll do it on finance. It’ll be worth every penny.’”

Taking that leap of faith paid off. After months of hard work and investment, the store has been completely refurbished. The new-look Londis Standish Lower Ground now features a modern design, improved layout, and a refreshed range of products tailored to local needs.

Today’s re-launch marks not just a new beginning for the business, but a celebration of resilience, family, and community spirit.

“This re-launch isn’t just about a new look,” said Mitesh. “It’s about the journey we’ve been on—the struggles, the support, and the belief that together, we can overcome anything.”

The Halai brothers expressed heartfelt thanks to their staff, customers, and the Londis team, whose support made this transformation possible.

John Bowhay: We were honoured to be invited to share this momentous occasion alongside the Mayor of Wigan, close friends, and family.

A huge congratulations to Mitesh and Gaz from everyone at Wigan St Pats u14’s Girls what an incredible achievement!

For the past three years, Mitesh, Gaz, and their companies Londis, Nisa Local, and NND Properties have been fantastic supporters of our team and club. Their generosity, encouragement, and commitment to grassroots sport have made a huge difference to our girls, helping them grow both on and off the pitch.

Beyond their sponsorship, they’re constantly giving back to the wider Wigan community, supporting local causes, creating opportunities, and always being there to lend a helping hand.

We’re truly proud to have them as part of the Wigan St Pats family and wish them continued success with their new shop and all their future ventures.

1 . Contributed Mayor of Wigan cuts the ribbon along side Owner Mitesh Halai Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Mayor Cllr Jenny Bulland her partner, left Mitesh Halai, right Hepesh Halai (Gaz) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed From Left to Right 1) Hepesh Halai (Gaz), 2) John Bowhay, 3 & 4) Mayor 5) Mitesh Halai, 6) Shannon Mcconnell (Staff) 7) Sagar Nagarbandhara Photo: Submitted Photo Sales