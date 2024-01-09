Long queues as twin sisters continue family tradition by opening pie shop in Wigan

Hungry customers were queueing around the corner as twin sisters opened the doors to a pie shop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hannah and Grace Whittle became the fourth generation of their family to run a business in the same premises when Whittle’s Bakery opened on Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, on Saturday.

And customers were clearly keen to enjoy the recipes passed down through their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their dad David Whittle said: “It was absolutely brilliant. They were queueing around the corner, it was unbelievable. It was far more than what we expected.

Sisters Grace and Hannah Whittle behind the counter at Whittle's Bakery

"I just hope they can keep it up now.”

The business was set up by their great-grandfather in Scholes many years ago, before moving to Tunstall Lane.

Harry Whittle – the twins’ grandfather – took over the shop and his son David – their father – ran it until around 14 years ago, when he decided to change careers.

Hannah and Grace Whittle with their dad David Whittle, who previously ran a pie shop in the same premises

He rented the shop to Galloway’s, but retained a unit to store his machinery in case it was needed one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was the coronavirus pandemic that led to the machinery being used again.

David said: “During lockdown, both of my daughters lost their jobs because they were working in bars in Liverpool, so they had this idea of selling pies. It started from there.”

Hannah and Grace, who are 27, initially sold pies for customers to take away, before buying a van and offering deliveries.

The business proved to be popular and they continued well after lockdown, selling pies, pasties and cakes from a wallpaper table in the unit next to Galloway’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unable to expand further, a decision was made to ask Galloway’s to leave the shop so the sisters could move their business there.

They have gutted the building and carried out a full refurbishment, with the Whittle’s Bakery sign placed outside on Thursday just in time for the grand opening.

Five members of staff have been employed.

Hundreds of people commented on the shop’s Facebook page, first as they eagerly awaited it opening its doors and then welcoming its return.