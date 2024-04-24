Looking back: guests, staff and events at Wigan's Bellingham Hotel

This picture gallery covers more than 40 years of the Wigan Lane venue’s life.
1. The Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. St Patrick's Day Family Fun Day at The Bellingham. Nick Lyon and daughter Kimi, three, with a bowl of colcannon, and Bellingham marketing manager Jennifer Hunter with a pint of the black stuff
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Danza Libre performers, Galia Delgardo, Alfredo Velasquez and Yescica Brito Agular at the Bellingham in 2002
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. Karen Mundy, general manager of the Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan, gets ready for the relaunch of the restuarant as The 141 Restaurant with head chef Stephen Monks and head waiter Mickael Gaborit
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
