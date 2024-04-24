Looking back: guests, staff and events at Wigan's Bellingham Hotel

It has stood empty for a few years now, its owners at a loss as to what to do with it. But for decades The Bellingham Hotel was a popular place at which to stay, enjoy a meal and hold events.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

This picture gallery covers more than 40 years of the Wigan Lane venue’s life.

.

1. The Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. St Patrick's Day Family Fun Day at The Bellingham. Nick Lyon and daughter Kimi, three, with a bowl of colcannon, and Bellingham marketing manager Jennifer Hunter with a pint of the black stuff

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Danza Libre performers, Galia Delgardo, Alfredo Velasquez and Yescica Brito Agular at the Bellingham in 2002

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
.

4. Karen Mundy, general manager of the Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan, gets ready for the relaunch of the restuarant as The 141 Restaurant with head chef Stephen Monks and head waiter Mickael Gaborit

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.