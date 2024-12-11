We here feature workers from Carr Lane in Hawkley Hall, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, and Standish village centre.
1. Down Your Way in Springfield, Hawkley Hall, Pemberton and Standish
. Photo: STAFF
2. Dawn Brady, of Head Candy Hair Studio on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall, with Karen Taylor and Karen Forbes
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Denise Rowley and Janet Charlton at Carr Lane Foods on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Gaynor Dutton, at Hawkley Post Office, on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.