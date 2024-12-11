Looking back: Standish, Pem, Hawkley and Beech Hill shops in 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
This picture gallery winds the clock back to June and July 2012 and introduces us to shop and salon staff who were photographed for the Wigan Evening Post’s former Down Your Way page.

We here feature workers from Carr Lane in Hawkley Hall, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, and Standish village centre.

Down Your Way in Springfield, Hawkley Hall, Pemberton and Standish

2. Dawn Brady, of Head Candy Hair Studio on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall, with Karen Taylor and Karen Forbes

3. Denise Rowley and Janet Charlton at Carr Lane Foods on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall

4. Gaynor Dutton, at Hawkley Post Office, on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall

