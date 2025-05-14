Traders and shoppers are gearing up for Love Your Local Market, with lots happening for the whole family at Wigan and Leigh Markets.

The nationwide celebration of community, creativity, and commerce unites hundreds of markets across the country to showcase the energy, creativity, and entrepreneurship that thrive at the heart of our high streets.

Coun David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Our local markets really are at the heart of our town centres, and we are proud to be supporting and investing in our markets to ensure they survive and thrive into the future.

“Work is under way on the new market hall in Wigan, while work is set to start next year on the refurbishment of Leigh Market. Both of these markets are open and operational, and I’d really encourage everyone to pop in, see what’s happening and support our amazing local traders.

“Markets create community, and that is so key to our borough. By shopping local, supporting local, you are part of making our community and our economy stronger.”

Joe Astley, local singer who has recently been performing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, will be at Wigan Market on Saturday May 17 and Wednesday May 21.

Playing covers of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Elton John, The Beatles and more, don’t miss out. There will be two performances both days - 11am and 12.15pm - with market giveaways too.

Over in Leigh, on Saturday 17 May the Market will be hosting the Leigh Youth Hub craft market from 10am and there will be free creative kids crafting sessions between 11am-3pm. Come down, support local young entrepreneurs, and get your own little ones crafting and making.

Then the following weekend, the music continues with the return of the popular Elton Wrong performing at Leigh Market on Saturday 24 May, between 11am-3pm.

The initiative is proudly run by NABMA, The National Association of British Market Authorities.

NABMA’s Chief Executive, David Preston, said: “Love Your Local Market is more than a campaign: it’s a movement that brings together markets, customers and communities.

"This year’s theme, Made by Markets, captures the essential role markets play in building businesses, culture and belonging. It’s an invitation to shop local, support local, and celebrate everything that markets make possible.”

By taking part in #LYLM2025, Wigan Market and Leigh Market join hundreds of other UK markets in championing local pride and promoting sustainable, grassroots economic growth.

Residents are being urged to see what’s being made by markets during the campaign.

The National Association of British Market Authorities, has been the voice of UK markets for over 100 years. As the leading trade body representing market operators, NABMA promotes the value and importance of markets at a local, regional, national and international level.

NABMA leads the Love Your Local Market campaign, which has grown into a global initiative reaching millions across more than 24 countries, helping drive footfall, promote enterprise, and secure recognition for markets from government, business, and media.

For more information about NABMA and the LYLM campaign, visit www.nabma.com and loveyourlocalmarket.nabma.com