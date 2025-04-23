Made Smarter unveils £1M fund to accelerate digital transformation in Wigan manufacturing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Made Smarter, the Government-backed digital adoption programme, has launched a new £1M funding round to support technology projects among SME manufacturers in Wigan.

The initiative, which has been driving digital transformation in the region’s manufacturing sector since 2018, is offering match-funded grants of up to £20,000 to help SMEs adopt advanced technologies including robotics, automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and additive manufacturing.

The aim is to boost productivity, growth, resilience and sustainability - key priorities for manufacturers navigating a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Businesses who register to the programme also gain access to a suite of support including fully funded technology advice, digital roadmap development, leadership and skills training, and student placement opportunities.

Donna Edwards, Programme Director, Made Smarter North West

Since 2018 Made Smarter has funded 334 technology projects. These investments are forecast to increase the region’s GVA by £242M in the coming years, create 1,300 new jobs and upskill 2,500 existing roles.

Donna Edwards, Programme Director for Made Smarter North West, said: “We are now entering our seventh year of equipping North West manufacturers with the know-how and confidence to embrace the next industrial revolution. Through expert support and funding, we’re enabling businesses to unlock productivity, accelerate growth, decarbonise operations, and create high-value, future-ready jobs.

“The industrial landscape is evolving rapidly, and digital transformation is no longer optional. We encourage any manufacturer that hasn’t yet started their journey to take the first step.”