News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Major new retailer to open in Wigan town centre

Wigan is to be given a welcome economic boost with the local debut of a major high street retailer.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Grand Arcade shopping centre has added to its growing number of stores, welcoming Toytown, one of the largest independent toy retailers in the UK and Ireland.

It is set to open its doors on October 14, located on the lower mall next to HMV and occupying a unit vacated by H&M.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eight new jobs are to be created with the opening of the new store which stocks a full range of toys, dolls and games.

A Toytown store similar to the one that will be opening in Wigan next monthA Toytown store similar to the one that will be opening in Wigan next month
A Toytown store similar to the one that will be opening in Wigan next month
Most Popular
Read More
pictures of pupils, staff and events at Golborne High School 1996-2007

The new store also boasts a dedicated nursery department selling a range of baby items, including car seats, nursery accessories and prams.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are delighted to welcome Toytown to the centre, offering a huge range of toys, games and baby essentials. We’re confident Toytown will be a huge hit with many of our family shoppers, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

Toytown was founded in Belfast in 1979, since growing into one of the largest independent toy and nursery retailers in the UK and Ireland. Priding themselves on stocking one of the widest ranges of toys available on the high street at fantastic prices.

There have been a lot of comings and goings in the Grand Arcade over the last yearThere have been a lot of comings and goings in the Grand Arcade over the last year
There have been a lot of comings and goings in the Grand Arcade over the last year
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharon Barbour, Toytown marketing manager said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Toytown to Wigan and the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, for what will be store number 32 for us in the UK and Northern Ireland.

"Our range spans from nursery goods up to the latest big-name toys and amazing cut-price offers, so we cater from babies right through to big kids, we really do have something for everyone.

“The reception we have received so far on our social media has been amazing, and the team at Grand Arcade have been great at helping to make it all happen. We are looking forward to meeting all our new customers and introducing Toytown to the area.”

Almost inevitably the mall has seen its ups and downs in the last few months. The Perfume Shop is one of its latest departures but the huge former Debenhams is now the UK’s biggest charity shop after Rebuild With Hope moved in.

The Toytown store will be open seven days a week, 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sundays.

Related topics:WiganNorthern IrelandGrand Arcade