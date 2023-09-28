Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grand Arcade shopping centre has added to its growing number of stores, welcoming Toytown, one of the largest independent toy retailers in the UK and Ireland.

It is set to open its doors on October 14, located on the lower mall next to HMV and occupying a unit vacated by H&M.

Eight new jobs are to be created with the opening of the new store which stocks a full range of toys, dolls and games.

A Toytown store similar to the one that will be opening in Wigan next month

The new store also boasts a dedicated nursery department selling a range of baby items, including car seats, nursery accessories and prams.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are delighted to welcome Toytown to the centre, offering a huge range of toys, games and baby essentials. We’re confident Toytown will be a huge hit with many of our family shoppers, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

Toytown was founded in Belfast in 1979, since growing into one of the largest independent toy and nursery retailers in the UK and Ireland. Priding themselves on stocking one of the widest ranges of toys available on the high street at fantastic prices.

There have been a lot of comings and goings in the Grand Arcade over the last year

Sharon Barbour, Toytown marketing manager said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Toytown to Wigan and the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, for what will be store number 32 for us in the UK and Northern Ireland.

"Our range spans from nursery goods up to the latest big-name toys and amazing cut-price offers, so we cater from babies right through to big kids, we really do have something for everyone.

“The reception we have received so far on our social media has been amazing, and the team at Grand Arcade have been great at helping to make it all happen. We are looking forward to meeting all our new customers and introducing Toytown to the area.”

Almost inevitably the mall has seen its ups and downs in the last few months. The Perfume Shop is one of its latest departures but the huge former Debenhams is now the UK’s biggest charity shop after Rebuild With Hope moved in.