Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop-up markets have been an occasional additional attraction at street food and live entertainment weekend destination Feast at the Mills in Wigan ever since the venue opened.

Now, by popular demand, Cotton Works developer Heaton Group has created 10 permanent market pitches incorporating covered stalls, located right by the entrance to Feast and they will launch on Bank Holiday Monday May 26 and be open every Sunday after that.

Feast at the Mills has been giving Wiganers and visitors a flavour of the hospitality they can expect once Mill One of the Eckesley’s Mills complex – now known as The Cotton Works – at Wigan Pier is open for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market traders have proved a popular addition to the Feast at the Mills offer

The mill is one of several ambitious phases of the Cotton Works project which, when complete, will have transformed all 17 acres of the site.

Mill One - set to open next spring – is to have a food hall, bars and a pub on the ground floor. several storeys of office space and a restaurant and bar on the roof. After that Wigan-based Heaton Group will move on to Mill Three which has planning permission to be turned into 137 apartments.

Thereafter there is talk of the roller rink getting a new home and the creation of an “urban neighbourhood.”

Meanwhile Wigan folk have been kept entertained over long weekends by the Feast at the Mills, featuring street food, a bar and live acts in anciliary buildings which will largely be demolished (apart from the nearby chimneys) once their latest purpose has outlived its usefulness to be replaced by landscaping and a “public realm scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop-up shops have proved popular at Feast at the Mills. Now stalls are going to be here until Mill One's food hall opens

The stalls will sell luxurious skincare, artwork, artisanal gifts, indulgent sweets and much more.

Of the Spring Bank holiday, a Cotton Works spokesman said: “We’re expecting that weekend to be our busiest of the year so far – we have the amazing tribute band Bjorn to be Abba live on stage that day too and so it’s an amazing opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products to all our of our fantastic customers visiting Feast.