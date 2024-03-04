News you can trust since 1853
Medical memories: archive picture gallery celebrating history of Wigan's Potter's Herbal Remedies

It is one of Britain’s oldest brands and for much of its 212-year existence, Potter’s Herbal Remedies has been most strongly associated with Wigan. For many years its world-famous products were made at a factory on Leyland Mill Lane before it moved to a new home at Botanic Court, Martland Park. In 2015 it was bought by Soho Flordis International (SFI) but still the smells of liquorish and aniseed can sometimes waft over Kitt Green as production continues.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

We don’t have pictures from way back in 1812 but here are a few archive images from both Wigan sites over several decades.

wwig-01-03-24-NWUpload.jpg

2. Pills and tablets counted electronically as they are put into bottles at Potter's factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977

3. Famous steeplejack and steam enthusiast Fred Dibnah is pictured requisitioning a giant flywheel from the Leyland Mill Lane factory in 1999. The wheel was part of a vacuum pump which which had outlived its usefulness. Fred is pictured with Peter Webster who minded the machine, just like his father James before him

4. Potters was celebrating it's 200th birthday in 2012. Pictured are "Mr Potter", left and company general manager Milton Wimpenny, front centre, with other members of staff

