Medical memories: archive picture gallery celebrating history of Wigan's Potter's Herbal Remedies

We don’t have pictures from way back in 1812 but here are a few archive images from both Wigan sites over several decades.
1. wwig-01-03-24-NWUpload.jpg
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pills and tablets counted electronically as they are put into bottles at Potter's factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Famous steeplejack and steam enthusiast Fred Dibnah is pictured requisitioning a giant flywheel from the Leyland Mill Lane factory in 1999. The wheel was part of a vacuum pump which which had outlived its usefulness. Fred is pictured with Peter Webster who minded the machine, just like his father James before him
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Potters was celebrating it's 200th birthday in 2012. Pictured are "Mr Potter", left and company general manager Milton Wimpenny, front centre, with other members of staff
. Photo: Paul Greenwood