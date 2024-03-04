Medical memories: archive picture gallery celebrating history of Wigan's Potter's Herbal Remedies

It is one of Britain’s oldest brands and for much of its 212-year existence, Potter’s Herbal Remedies has been most strongly associated with Wigan. For many years its world-famous products were made at a factory on Leyland Mill Lane before it moved to a new home at Botanic Court, Martland Park. In 2015 it was bought by Soho Flordis International (SFI) but still the smells of liquorish and aniseed can sometimes waft over Kitt Green as production continues.