A small Wigan-based family business which supplies refurbished ex-NHS ambulances has proved a lifeline to charities operating in some of the world's most dangerous troublespots.

Simon and Julie Forster set up Bluelight UK in 2004 and have been supplying much needed ambulances all over the world ever since - most recently sending out 10 to war-torn Ukraine for use on the front line.

Back in the 90s, Simon was involved with the largest fleet of ambulances in the UK working for a major public sector funder, where he developed his knowledge of the market.

Bluelight UK is a family run business, selling and renting ambulances. From left, Simon Forster with wife Julie and son Matthew Forster.

Now Bluelight UK is the “go-to” place for international right hand drive ambulances. Vehicles supplied by Bluelight UK can be found from Mongolia to Norway and Canada and beyond.

The Forster's son Matthew and niece Samantha have also now joined the microbusiness, which operates out of a site in Atherton.

The company is assisted by a network of suppliers locally and nationally. It isn't just ambulances – Bluelight also has a stock of PTS (patient transport service) and HDU (high dependency unit) vehicles, and can supply four wheel drive Landrover rescue vehicles, rapid response vehicles and wheelchair accessible vehicles.

Simon, 57, said: “Over the years we have developed close ties with an array of well-known charities from Red Cross, St John Ambulance, Order of Malta, St Andrews, World Doctors, World Aid, Ambulances For Africa and some much smaller charities who do not get the recognition they deserve.

Simon Forster set up the family firm Bluelight UK with wife Julie in 2004

"By ensuring the right vehicles end up in the right hands we have been able to supply vehicles to war-torn areas also such as Gaza, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Ukraine.

"Last month we supplied 10 front line ambulances to a major Ukraine charity for use on the front line as well as four response vehicles for Red Cross in Malta.

"These vehicles are often driven from the UK across Europe and into their destinations by volunteers who work day and night to raise funds for the missions. It’s what we do.

"We supplied our first ambulances for Ukraine back in 2014 and are still actively involved supplying life-saving vehicles and equipment for this purpose.”

Just some of the fleet of ex-NHS ambulances at Bluelight's Atherton premises

For Simon, this can sometimes mean getting a call in the middle of the night from places like Kiev which are in desperate need of help.

He said: "I know they're in distress or need it urgently."

However it's not just charities and voluntary organisations helping out in crisis-hit regions of the world which Bluelight assists. It also has a widespread UK operation.

Their client base includes NHS Trusts, private ambulance services, charities, TV and film industry, manufacturing plants, oil refineries, leasing companies and private individuals.

"We are currently supplying ex-patient transport service ambulances for home to school contracts, vehicles for mental health transportation, mobile medical centres and vehicles for training," Simon added.

"We also supply brand new vehicles for many private sector ambulance providers as well as a rental facility to keep them on the road”.