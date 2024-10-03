Memories from 2011: shop and salon staff in Ashton, Billinge, Haigh and Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
Our latest re-visit to the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your way picture features reintroduces us to shop and salon staff in four borough streets in 2011.

They are Garswood Road, Ashton; Main Street in Billinge; Haigh Road in Haigh and Market Street, Wigan. Annoyingly the captions in our library for the last of these do not identify the businesses or staff, so apologies for that. Perhaps readers can help.

Down Your Way in Ashton, Billinge, Haigh and Wigan

2. Tonianne Arkwright, left and Nikki Matthews at Hair by Nikk on Garswood Road, Ashton

3. Brenda Mortimore, from Ye Olde Toffee Shoppe on Garswood Road, Ashton

4. Debbie Taylor, from Debenaires on Garswood Road, Ashton

