Memory Lane: 24 pictures celebrating more than a century of Marks and Spencer in Wigan

The high street legend that is Marks and Spencer has had an association with Wigan for getting on for 125 years now. One of the chain’s first ever stores was in the town and its Standishgate outlet was until five years ago a significant landmark. It retains its connections now with an M&S Food store at Robin Retail Park.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

This collection of pictures celebrates that association and features many staff from yesteryear, particularly in the 1970s but also employees and customers from other decades too.

1. Marks and Spencer, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. Miss Wigan Kathleen Winstanley, aged 22, in 1968 after being crowned Miss United Kingdom pictured back in her home town for a spot of shopping at Marks and Sparks

. Photo: gb

3. Staff in 1973

. Photo: GB

4. Wigan's M&S store in 1972

. Photo: submit

