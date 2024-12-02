Memory Lane: Pemberton, Standish Wigan shop and salon staff in 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Our revisits to the Wigan Observer’s old Down Your Way profiles from years ago are proving popular with readers. Each week a photographer would visit a street, shop row or precinct in a particular community and the staff’s pictures would be published in print.

This latest collection features employees at businesses in Pemberton town centre, Standish High Street and both Makinson and Mesnes Street in Wigan town centre, the pictures appearing in April and May 2012.

2. Chris King at Sweet Memories on Ormskirk Road/Chapel Street, Pemberton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Linda Hamilton, Doreen Forshaw, Dawn Dutton and Debbie Steele at the Sue Ryder Care charity shop on Ormskirk Road/Chapel Street, Pemberton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Sam Carter and Maureen Elms at Monkey Socks on Ormskirk Road/Chapel Street, Pemberton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

