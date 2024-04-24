Memory Lane: pictures from the past of Wigan's JJB Sports staff, customers and celebrity connections

For years the Wigan-based retail chain JJB Sports was a big hitter on the high street. Built up from a single sport and fishing tackle shop in the town centre by Dave Whelan, it boasted hundreds of stores around the country. Its demise after his retirement is one of the sadder episodes in local business history.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

But our picture archives hold many a memory of its glory days.

.

1. JJB Sports

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Chris Thomas, sales assitant at JJB Sports in the JJB Soccer Dome, is pictured with some of the England football merchandise on sale in 2002

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. Winston Higham, design and marketing manager for JJB Sports presents a cheque to Super League Managing Director Maurice Lindsay at the launch of the JJB Super League in 1998, watched by Chris Joynt and Andy Farrell

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Football legend Pele with Dave Whelan, owner of JJB Sports, after he officially opened the new JJB headquarters at Martland Mill on Friday June 7 1996

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.