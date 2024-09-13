Memory Lane: shop staff in Aspull, Shevington and Orrell in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Our latest revisit to the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way picture features of 2010 takes us back to Moorside in Aspull for the second time in months, plus photos introducing readers to shop and salon staff in Church Street, Orrell, and Broad o’th’ Lane, Shevington.

See how many faces you recognise.

2. Left to right: Susan Lynch, Helen Dean and Jan Edwards, from WA Salter Chemist's on Moorside, Aspull

3. Mary Halliwell from Aspull Domestics on Moorside, Aspull

4. Moorside's local chippy

