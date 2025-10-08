Metro Rod Lancashire celebrates double win at National Franchise Awards

Based in Billinge, Metro Rod Lancashire is celebrating a remarkable double win after taking home two top honours at the Metro Rod and Metro Plumb Annual Conference 2025, held at the prestigious Celtic Manor in South Wales. Directors Jo and Mike Yates and their team were named Franchise of the Year beating 33 others, while engineer Jamie Harrison was recognised as one of just seven Heroes of the Year across the entire national network, which includes over 1,500 employees.

The annual conference brought together franchisees from across the UK alongside Metro Rod’s senior leadership team and Franchise Brands executives.

The theme, “Love your Brand, Love your Customer, Love your Team,” set the tone for a weekend celebrating resilience, connection, and excellence across the network.

The Franchise of the Year award is one of the highest accolades within the business and acknowledges Metro Rod Lancashire’s consistent service excellence, strong performance, and commitment to developing both their people and their area.

Metro Rod Celebrating winning Franchise of the Year

Judges praised the Lancashire depot’s “passion and determination to drive the business forward, from growing sales and developing their area to consistently delivering service excellence. Month after month, their results show the strength of their commitment.”

Stephen Chambers, CEO of Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, commended the Lancashire team’s resilience and partnership: “I want to acknowledge how hard the last couple of years have been with so many changes, yet you’ve continued to push yourselves and your team forward. Your resilience and determination are qualities I deeply respect. Your openness and partnership make a real difference.”

Director Jo Yates said the recognition means a great deal to the entire team: “This year has been a challenging one with lots of changes to the team and increasing client demands. Our team remains motivated, dedicated, and committed to meeting our clients’ expectations while continuing to be the best in the drainage industry. We are immensely proud of each and every one of them and are excited for what lies ahead.”

Adding to the celebrations, engineer Jamie Harrison received one of the conference’s most prestigious individual titles, Hero of the Year. The award recognises employees who go above and beyond in their roles, not only delivering outstanding service but also supporting their teams and communities.

Jamie was praised for his commitment to sharing best practice, championing mental health awareness, and being a positive ambassador for the Metro Rod brand.

“Jamie’s commitment to his work, his colleagues, and our customers shines through every day,” added Jo. “He embodies everything we stand for as a business, professionalism, compassion, and a genuine desire to make a difference.”

With over 16 years of trading, Metro Rod Lancashire continues to set the benchmark for service excellence and customer care across the drainage and plumbing industry. The team operates 24/7 across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, providing trusted solutions for both commercial and domestic clients.

Jo concluded: “Winning both Franchise of the Year and Hero of the Year reflects the strength and spirit of our entire team. It’s a proud moment for us all, and one that reminds us why we love what we do.”